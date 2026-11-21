WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Devdutt Padikkal reached a half century Saturday as India made slow but comfortable progress to lunch on the third day of the first cricket test, easing into New Zealand's first innings of 368.

India resumed at 159-1 and at lunch was 239-1, having added 80 runs without loss. K.L. Rahul resumed at 52 and was 93 not out by lunch. Padikkal who was 16 overnight had moved on to 53.

The partnership was worth 109 runs and followed the 130-run opening stand between Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India added only 31 runs from 14 overs in watchful first hour. Matt Henry and Nathan Smith took up the attack with the new ball 39 overs old and both bowled tight lines, seeking to build pressure on the batters.

The first 14 balls of the day were dot balls and Rahul got the scoring underway with a boundary off Smith in the fourth over of the morning.

Henry and Smith both beat the batters with balls that moved in from outside off but there were no clear chances before lunch. India brought up its 200 in the 56th over.

New Zealand went into the match with four seamers and no specialist spinner. Captain Tom Latham called on the part-time spin of New Zealand century-maker Glenn Phillips in the 57th over.

Padikkal reaches 50

Padikkal reached his half century from 98 balls with seven sixes. He now has two centuries and two half centuries in his four tests. His current innings follows his scores of 167 and 117 against Sri Lanka in August.

While Rahul has used his feet well, Padikkal tends to play from back in his crease, punching the ball through the offside of turning it behind square.

Rahul hit the first six of the match off Phillips in the 47th over.

Phillips made 118 in New Zealand's first innings in a sixth-wicket partnership of 216 with Henry Nicholls who went to 175 not out. The two batters provided the substance of New Zealand's total of 368. The next-best effort by a New Zealand batter was Rachin Ravindra's 15.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve has slowed considerably since the first day when India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and sent New Zealand in.

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