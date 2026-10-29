Raiders and Jets will try to stop struggles and quiet some outside noise when they square off Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders fans are getting restless, while New York Jets fans are fully frustrated.

Something's got to give. Right?

The struggling squads square off Sunday at MetLife Stadium with each looking to get their season on track — as outside noise starts to grow louder.

The Raiders (3-4) have dropped four straight after a surprising 3-0 start and some fans are calling for rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in April, to take over at quarterback to provide a spark. Kirk Cousins hasn't been bad, by any means — he leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes — and coach Klint Kubiak shut down any chatter this week by saying the 38-year-old veteran would remain under center and “there is no controversy.”

“I’ve seen the production," Kubiak said. "The production’s there. But it’s a team game, so we’ve got to produce together in order to win football games.”

Same for the Jets (2-5), who have dropped two in a row, including a 28-25 defeat at home last Sunday to previously winless Miami. That loss fired up an already simmering seat under Aaron Glenn, who's 5-19 as New York's coach and might need an impressive run over the final two months to save his job.

“I’ve been around a lot of good coaches and a lot of good leaders and I’ve said it a lot, I think A.G. is one of the best I’ve ever been around," center Josh Myers said. "I still believe that and I’ll continue believing that.”

Geno Smith will see some familiar faces across the field after being the Raiders' starting quarterback last season, when he led the NFL with 17 interceptions. He was acquired by the Jets in the offseason and has respectable numbers — 10 touchdown passes, two INTs, 1,623 yards passing and a 70% completion rate — but the offense is struggling with consistency.

Perhaps this week New York, ranked 23rd in yards per game, can get things going while facing a Las Vegas defense that's tied for 29th in yards allowed.

“They’re a really good team and we’re not taking them lightly,” said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who added that he likes where the Raiders are at mentally. “Adversity reveals who you are. ... You can’t fall into the negativity. You've got to be positive, regardless of what the world wants you to feel like.

"So the only way to change that is go win and go be at your best, so that’s what we plan on doing.”

Need to know

Las Vegas (3-4) at New York Jets (2-5)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Jets by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Raiders 5-2; Jets 4-2-1.

Last week: Raiders lost to Rams 35-21; Jets lost to Dolphins 28-25.

Last meeting: Jets won 16-12 on Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Series record: Raiders lead 27-20-2.

Matchup to watch

Raiders' running game vs. Jets' run defense. Las Vegas enters averaging 74.7 yards rushing per game , ahead of only Green Bay (59.9). New York ranks 24th against the run, giving up 127.7 yards per game — and there might be some extra motivation. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty said Wednesday he thinks Las Vegas can get its ground game going this week because the Jets have "a couple guys out there that don’t really want to tackle, but I’m not going to say names.”

Stats and stuff

— The Raiders are the 13th team in the Super Bowl era to open 3-0 and then lose their next four games. Carolina and Denver in 2021 were the most recent teams to do it, and only Tampa Bay in 2000 made the playoffs. Five of the previous 12 teams had their losing streaks extended to five.

— Las Vegas is tied with three others with 25 or more points in five games. The Raiders scored that many points only once last season, a 30-29 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

— While running the ball has been a problem for the Raiders, so has stopping the run. Las Vegas is 30th in rush defense. allowing 143.6 yards per game.

— The Raiders are tied with Seattle and Tampa Bay for second in the NFL with 12 takeaways.

— The Jets have been outscored 107-6 in the final two minutes of the first half during the past two seasons under Glenn.

— Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. is the third player in NFL history with at least five receptions, 100 yards receiving and a TD catch in two of his first three career games, joining Don Looney (1940, Philadelphia) and Bobby Johnson (1984, Giants).

— WR Garrett Wilson had just two catches for 26 yards on three targets last week and has expressed frustration about his usage. Wilson's 37 receptions are still second in the AFC and his 51 targets are tied for fourth in the conference.

— New York has scored on its opening drive in three straight games.

— Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who's dealing with a groin injury , joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher the only players since 2000 to have at least 5 1/2 sacks and 35 tackles in their first seven NFL games.

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Henderson, Nevada, contributed.

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