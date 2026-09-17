Raiders dominance of Dolphins in the trenches a promising sign after last season’s line woes

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Ashton Jeanty attracted much of the attention for the Las Vegas Raiders ' season-opening victory over Miami on Sunday.

Beyond that, Las Vegas also got the best of the Dolphins on the offensive and defensive lines.

It was that dominance that not only helped make the difference, but provided a promising sign for a team that entered the season with so many questions about both areas.

Not that those questions have completely gone away. The Dolphins are facing a rebuild, and starting with Sunday's trip to the Los Angeles Chargers , the Raiders are about to begin a six-game stretch against opponents that will help define their season.

But the fact both lines stood up so well is still something to build upon.

“I thought our guys were detailed,” said coach Klint Kubiak, making the point he also was including the entire team. "They were prepared for the game, and they played hard. The effort was what we expected to be, and it’s got to stay that way.”

There were more questions about the offensive front than the defensive line. Las Vegas' offensive line was statistically the league's worst last season, allowing 64 sacks and averaging 77.5 yards rushing per game and 3.57 yards per carry.

Against Miami, the Raiders didn't allow a sack and the ground game produced 143 yards between Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr.

Improving the front was a priority for general manager John Spytek, who most notably signed center Tyler Linderbaum. The three-time Pro Bowler put together some highlight-reel blocks, including coming off one to quickly pivot to his right and keep Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson from getting to Cousins. What could've been a sack or batted pass instead became a touchdown toss to Jack Bech.

“Whenever you start with a win, you obviously can say there's a lot of good things that we did,” Linderbaum said. “But also you've got to find things we need to improve on and get better at. It's a long season. The teams that get better each and every week are the teams that are going to be successful. There are a lot of things I think we could've done a lot better in the second half, and we've got to be able to finish games.”

The fourth quarter, in particular, was a rough one for the offense. Las Vegas didn't score in that period and had just two first downs and 3 yards.

But the Raiders' defense seemed to only grow stronger as the game went on, pressuring Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis throughout and sacking him five times.

Largely because of the presence of Maxx Crosby, there weren't as many questions about the defensive line, but there were some. He's accustomed to facing double teams and chip blocks, but having another defender on the line who also can get into the backfield could force opposing offenses from devoting so much time into stopping Crosby.

Kwity Paye, who signed in the offseason, had two sacks and four quarterback hits. Crosby went from a quiet first three quarters to his usual menacing self with 1 1/2 sacks in the fourth.

“I know that going into the game, (Paye) doesn’t maybe get as much hype,” Kubiak said. “But all he’s done this whole training camp has been available, practicing hard, being a great teammate.”

Paye had 16 1/2 sacks combined in the 2023-24 seasons in Indianapolis, though he had just four last season.

“I think it’s rewarding, kind of proving the front office right for wanting to come and get me,” Paye said of his performance.

Snap limit for Maxx Crosby

Crosby is accustomed to not coming off the field, but he played in 81.8% of defensive snaps against Miami. He underwent knee surgery in January, and Kubiak is being careful with not overloading his defensive superstar.

Such an approach would not have been embraced by Crosby in past seasons.

“From Klint to the coaching staff to the doctors, they want me to play for a long time at a very high level,” Crosby said. “That's what I want as well. I'm in my eighth year. I could go out there and play 100% of the snaps. Is that the smartest thing to do? Probably not.”

Education of Fernando Mendoza

Backup quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top pick in this year's draft , stood next to QBs coach Mike Sullivan on the sideline when the offense was on the field. Mendoza also wore his helmet so he could hear the play calls.

“I think it’s important to hear it through the helmet because it simulates the real thing as opposed to the earpiece,” Cousins said.

No change in injury status

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and cornerback Darien Porter (foot) did not practice Wednesday. Kubiak said both remain day to day. Bowers didn't play in the opener and Porter was injured in that game.

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