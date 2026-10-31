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Raiola throws for 3 TDs to help Oregon beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26

Oregon overcame an early deficit to defeat Northwestern 34-26; the victory moves the team to a 5-3 overall record

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Raiola throws for 3 TDs to help Oregon beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26
Raiola throws for 3 TDs to help Oregon beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Raiola completed 22 of 31 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to help Oregon rally to beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26 on Saturday.

Raiola made his second straight start for the Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) with Dante Moore ruled out for the season.

After Oregon running back Jordon Davison left the game with an injury in the first half, freshman Brandon Smith led the comeback with 82 yards rushing and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Aidan Chiles was 22 of 38 for 281 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern (6-2, 3-2). He ran for 93 yards and another TD late in the second quarter, his 10th of the season.

Northwestern had a 10-0 first-quarter lead was up 20-13 at the half after Raiola's 10-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore with 49 seconds remaining. Raiola hit Moore again in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard strike, with Moore finishing with 128 yards the two TDs.

Raiola found Jamari Johnson was a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Smith rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to put Oregon ahead for the first time, 27-23, in the fourth quarter before Moore’s second touchdown sealed the game.

Up next

Oregon: At No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday.

Northwestern: Hosts Iowa next Saturday.

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