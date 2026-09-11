Rams receiver Puka Nacua acknowledges struggles with alcohol in Netflix interview

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua acknowledged in an interview on Netflix that he struggled with alcohol as he dealt with issues ranging from his rise to NFL stardom to the birth of his son.

In a pre-taped interview aired before the Rams-49ers game on Thursday night in Australia, Nacua talked with Netflix's Elle Duncan about his experience in rehab during the offseason .

“I think, one, alcohol was definitely a thing for me," Nacua said. "Just kind of drowning myself so that the issues and the stress that I was feeling never had the opportunity to be addressed. But right when I entered the rehabilitation center I was able to have open and honest conversations.”

Nacua issued an apology last December after performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream. He was also sued for assault and battery by a woman who says he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve — a case that's still pending.

Nacua said that his quick rise in the NFL, along with the birth of his first son, contributed to stress that he didn't handle well.

“I would kind of isolate myself, to feel like the weight of all the issues and things that were stuck on my shoulders,” Nacua said. "Not being willing to ask for help. I was never one to share my fears, my worries, I was always finding different ways to escape from that tension or stress.”

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the fifth round out of BYU in 2023. He led the league with 129 catches last season and had 1,715 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

“I’m looking forward most to becoming a person that I think my son will be proud of," Nacua said. "These are the darkest times that I’ve had in my life. As my son gets older, I can share with him some of the things I’ve learned from the mistakes that I’ve made. I want to be able to go to any environment that he might be a part of and have him say ‘This is my dad.’”

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