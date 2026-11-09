Rams receiver Puka Nacua to miss at least a month with sprained knee ligaments and turf toe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams receiver Puka Nacua is expected to be out for at least a month after the All-Pro sprained ligaments in his right knee and developed turf toe during Los Angeles' win at Washington on Sunday.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams expect to put Nacua on injured reserve. He'll join fellow star receiver Davante Adams, who has no set return date from his hamstring injury.

McVay's offense will be without Matthew Stafford's top two targets for an extended period, a devastating blow to a team that began the season as a Super Bowl favorite.

Nacua was injured on his final touch in the Rams' 20-13 victory over the Commanders when he took a hard tackle on a jet sweep. He had a brace on his knee after the game on the sideline.

Nacua is the backbone of Los Angeles’ offense, making 70 receptions in just seven games for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

His physical style of play is a key to his success, but he missed two games in September with a groin injury after missing time in camp with a core muscle injury, and he strained his calf in practice late last month.

McVay also said starting guard Steve Avila will be out for a significant period with a hamstring injury. Avila is a key to the success of the Rams' running game.

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