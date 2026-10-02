Rams' special teams progress will be tested in Philly after Eagles blocked 2 field goals last year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ 2025 special teams woes started in Philadelphia when the Eagles blocked two field goals, one on the last play of the game that was run back for a touchdown , in a 33-26 loss.

After coach Sean McVay put a heightened emphasis on addressing those issues, including bringing in a new special teams coordinator, upgrading personnel and devoting more time to the unit, the progress of that newfound commitment will be tested in a return visit to eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“This is a great challenge,” McVay said. “You look at it every single week, you take anything for granted and you get humbled real quickly.”

Continued struggles following the defeat by Philadelphia led to McVay making multiple in-season changes. He brought in a new kicker , Harrison Mevis, prior to Week 10. Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn was let go days after a punt return sparked the Seahawks’ comeback that swung the NFC West race and home-field advantage.

Following more critical breakdowns in the NFC championship game loss that ended the Rams’ season, McVay hired Bubba Ventrone in January following successful stints in Cleveland and Indianapolis. Linebacker Grant Stuard, one of the NFL's top special teams contributors, and long snapper Joe Cardona were signed in free agency, with each having previous experience playing under Ventrone. McVay also reallocated time to practicing special teams in training camp and now into the regular season.

“I think it’s just a change of culture and just knowing that we got to (do) a better job in special teams all around,” Mevis said.

“Like, everything’s a process, and it’s just doing the little things right. It comes down to that. And when we start doing little things right, we’re gonna see a lot of good things come out of special teams.”

The early returns have been erratic for the Rams (1-2). Mevis missed his first field-goal attempt of the season against the Giants but made all four tries in a loss to the Broncos on Sunday night. Ventrone described return specialist Xavier Smith’s play as “inconsistent” but also ruled out replacing him right now. A penalty on punt coverage led to a re-kick that gifted Denver 39 yards in field position. Ventrone wants more elevation and hang time from punter Ethan Evans.

“I’d say we’re getting better game to game,” Ventrone said. “I think that the players are becoming more comfortable with my coaching style and, I would say, expectations, and trying to apply our techniques and corrections to the next game, so I think that’s been a good thing over the first three weeks.”

The biggest challenge this week will likely come from the defensive tackle tandem of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, whose heavy hands and disruptive presences each resulted in a blocked kick in the fourth quarter in last season’s game. Davis took his 61 yards for a exclamation point score after the Eagles (2-1) rallied from a 19-point deficit.

Mevis said blocked field goals are usually the result of low-trajectory kicks or slow execution on the timing of the sequence, “so those two things are a focus, and they’re always a focus. But I know I have one of the faster ops in the league. I’ve always had a faster op, so I feel like I’m at an advantage there.”

“Because of their interior defensive line and the way they do it, they always have a great field goal rush so that certainly is not anything we’re taking for granted,” McVay said.

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