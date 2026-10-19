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Rams WR Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks with hamstring injury. DT Poona Ford out for season

Professional football player sidelined by hamstring injury; team also loses two other starters for the entire season

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Rams WR Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks with hamstring injury. DT Poona Ford out for season
Rams WR Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks with hamstring injury. DT Poona Ford out for season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams receiver Davante Adams will be out for six to 10 weeks with a significant hamstring injury, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's leader in touchdown catches last season, apparently got hurt on the Rams' penultimate offensive snap in their 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury happened on a noncontact play, with Adams pulling up and hobbling to the sideline.

The 33-year-old Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns this season, his 13th in the NFL. He missed three games last season with a hamstring injury, but returned for the playoffs.

The Rams also lost veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford for the season due to a ruptured triceps, McVay said. Kicker Blake Grupe is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his knee while making a tackle in his first game with the Rams.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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