LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua injured ligaments in his knee while carrying the ball on the final offensive snap of the Rams' win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

McVay had expressed optimism last week that Nacua could return to the field this season, but he said the star wideout decided this week that he should have knee surgery, which was performed Tuesday.

Nacua received a three-game suspension from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policies on Thursday. His suspension will expire during his mandated stint on injured reserve, but the knee surgery will keep him out much longer.

McVay didn't rule out a return by Nacua during the playoffs, but wouldn't speculate that far ahead.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history during his first four seasons and has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns while playing in just seven games this year. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to sign a large new deal.

The Rams (6-4), currently outside of the playoff picture, will be without their top two pass-catchers when they host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night. Davante Adams also isn't ready to return from his hamstring injury, but McVay is optimistic he can play the following week.

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