Rangers put last year's home woes behind them by winning their first six at MSG this season

NEW YORK (AP) — A year ago, the New York Rangers could not buy a break on home ice. The puck was not going in for them, and they lost their first seven games at Madison Square Garden on the way to 27 of 41 total.

Those woes are now a distant memory. Beating Anaheim on Monday night made the Rangers 6-0-0 in their first six games at the Garden — matching the second-longest season-opening home winning streak in franchise history.

"Obviously, we struggled last year at home," said Alexis Lafrenière, who leads the team with seven goals and 13 points through 11 games. “It’s good to have the start we’re having this year. I think it helps us that the building’s electric. It’s always the best. We’ll try to keep it going.”

Last season, it took until Jan. 26, their 23rd home game, to pick up their sixth victory there. This time, it came 24 hours before the arena's other full-time tenant, the Knicks, raise their NBA championship banner against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We heard what was going on tomorrow night, so it’s nice to give back-to-back good nights at MSG,” said defenseman Sean Durzi, who scored 78 seconds in against the Ducks.

The Rangers have scored first in every home game, including a goal within the first two minutes in three in a row. They've been excellent at holding leads, including on the road.

“When we’re talking about building an identity, I think it’s an identity that we can play no matter where we play,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re trying to play a certain game out there where we dictate the terms, where we have the ability to play to our strengths.”

It's not close to perfect, and the play will need to remain at a high level with No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin injured and out for the season . Dylan Garand, who started the season third on the organizational depth chart and in the minors, is 4-2-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Garand has allowed two or fewer goals in five of six starts.

“He’s played extremely well,” Sullivan said. "I’ve been asked the question a number of times, ‘What do we expect from Dylan?’ And my expectation, just based on his body of work here is that he’s going to win and he’s going to make saves for us, he’s going to make timely saves. He’s given us a chance to win night in and night out, and that’s what we’re asking of him.”

Fans who chanted “Igor! Igor” and before that “Henrik! Henrik” for Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist are now shouting “Dylan! Dylan!” With the wins piling up, they have a lot to cheer for.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Durzi, who joined in a trade from Utah over the summer. “They’ve been great. Being here, the welcome, the support that I’ve gotten has been incredible. It makes it a little more special to give them a nice show on home ice, and I think the rest of the guys know that, as well.”

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