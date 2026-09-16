Raphinha hat trick sparks Barcelona's 7-2 rout of Racing in La Liga, Man United upset in League Cup

MADRID (AP) — Raphinha scored a hat trick as Barcelona earned yet another big win on Wednesday, routing Racing Santander 7-2 for its sixth victory in six Spanish League matches.

Lamine Yamal also found the net for Barcelona, which has scored at least five goals in five of its seven matches across all competitions this season.

In the English League Cup, Manchester United was stunned 3-2 by Brighton after squandering a two-goal lead to crash out in round three.

In the Europa League, Benfica beat AC Milan 2-0 on the road in the first round of the league stage.

Barcelona and Raphinha stay red-hot in Spain

With his hat trick, Raphinha took his league-leading tally to nine goals in six matches. The Brazil forward has scored a goal in all but one game this season.

Gabriel Jesus and João Cancelo also scored for Barcelona, which also got an own-goal from Racing’s Asier Villalibre. Maguette Gueye and Yassir Zabiri scored for the visitor.

Barcelona has only failed to score less than four goals this season in a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

Yamal had a goal disallowed for offside, missed a penalty and hit the post before finally scoring late for Barcelona.

The La Liga champion has also crushed Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in the league, and Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Hansi Flick's team has outscored opponents 33-7 in seven games across all competitions. Barcelona has a three-point league lead over Real Madrid, which won at Elche on Tuesday.

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García was replaced by Wojciech Szczesny at halftime because of an apparent injury. Szczesny's blunder led to a Racing goal after the goalkeeper tried to control the ball inside the area and was robbed in front of the net.

Atletico Madrid routed visiting Osasuna 4-0 with goals by Jonathan David, Lee Kang-In, Robin Le Normand and Álex Baena.

It was the second win in a row for Diego Simeone's team, which moved to third. Osasuna has lost three in a row.

Sevilla jumped to fourth by winning 1-0 at Deportivo La Coruña with a second-half goal by Miguel Sierra. Sevilla has won two in a row. Deportivo stayed seventh.

The game between Levante and Athletic Bilbao was postponed because of heavy rain in the city of Valencia.

Benfica tops Milan as Europa League kicks off

Benfica beat AC Milan in the highlight match in the Europa League.

Dodi Lukébakio and Jakub Kaminski scored a goal in each half for the Portuguese club.

Sparta Prague won 4-1 at Ararat-Armenia for the round's biggest victory.

Sunderland beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 1-0 while Lyon won 2-1 at Anderlecht and Bayer Leverkusen defeated visiting Celje 2-0.

Celta Vigo's winless start to the season reached seven matches after a 1-0 loss at Omonia.

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