Ravens staring into the abyss after Jackson's thumb injury — and he's not the only QB hurt

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's injuries are sometimes shrouded in uncertainty . Not this one.

The two-time MVP hurt his thumb in Sunday's 36-10 loss to Buffalo, and coach Jesse Minter has already said he's headed to injured reserve. Minter said Monday night that Jackson had not yet had surgery, but he'll clearly be out for a while, and the Ravens are left staring into the abyss.

“I think the message is, we're going to play. We've got a bunch of guys that are really, really good football players, that are capable of playing,” Minter said. “The formula that you feel playing a game may change a little bit, of how you need to win.”

Jackson's injury might have more existential repercussions for this era of Ravens football. He has only one year left on his contract, with a huge expected cap hit, and this is the fourth time in the last six seasons he's been significantly limited by injuries. He was just coming back from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle, and on Baltimore's first offensive play against the Bills, Jackson's hand struck a pass rusher on his follow-through.

Who knows what Jackson's future in Baltimore might look like once he's healthy. For now, the Ravens face an uphill climb for at least the next few weeks.

“When you lose a guy like Lamar, it's a little bit of every phase doing a little bit more,” Minter said. “It's being able to play really good defense, being able to maybe make a play or steal a play on special teams, maybe a different style of offense.”

What's working

Not much, but the four wins the Ravens (4-4) banked early in the season still count, so as of now they're only a game out of a playoff spot.

What needs help

The quarterback position, obviously. Baltimore didn't just lose Jackson against Buffalo. Backup Tyler Huntley left with a toe injury, and the Ravens had to turn to Joe Fagnano in his NFL debut. And even Fagnano was listed as limited Monday with an ankle issue.

Baltimore signed quarterback Austin Reed to the practice squad.

This is just about the worst possible week for the Ravens to have this much uncertainty at quarterback. They host Jacksonville on Thursday night, so even if they could swing a trade for a veteran at the position, there wouldn't be much time to get him up to speed.

Stock up

Running back Justice Hill led the Ravens with four receptions and was apparently the emergency quarterback if Jackson, Huntley and Fagnano had all been unable to continue.

“I’m blessed that they’re looking at me in a position to lead the team if all else fails, which it almost did,” Hill said after the game. “Hey, I’m ready for anything.”

Stock down

Zay Flowers is having a terrific season but had no catches on five targets Sunday.

Injuries

Kicker Tyler Loop (groin) might be headed to IR, Minter said.

Rookie guard Vega Ioane was inactive Sunday with a knee injury. He was listed as limited Monday.

“If I was ready to go last Sunday, I would have gone, but I didn’t want to go out there and be a liability to the team. But I feel confident now,” Ioane said. “See how practice feels tomorrow, and if I’m ready to go, then I’m ready to go.”

Key number

Jackson has only played 17 games in a season once, in 2024. But he's never played fewer than 12, which is what's on tap this season.

Next steps

The Ravens host the Jaguars, who are coming off a 42-7 rout of Indianapolis. Jacksonville (5-2) already has a three-game lead in the AFC South.

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