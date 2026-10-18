Rays pitcher Nick Martinez shuts down Guardians in Game 4 of ALCS to help even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta affectionately referred to Nick Martinez as “a horse.” Tampa Bay outfielder Chandler Simpson praised him for being “a dog.”

By whatever four-legged description, Martinez came through with the terrific start Tampa Bay needed in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 on Saturday night to even the best-of-seven matchup at two apiece.

Pitching for the first time in 10 days, the 36-year-old Martinez threw 5 1/3 strong innings, allowing one run and two hits to earn his first postseason win. He struck out three and walked two, retiring 11 straight batters from the first through fifth to silence a sellout crowd of 33,355 at Progressive Field.

“He's our president. That's why we call him El Presidente,” Rays reliever Cam Booser said. “Every time Nick goes out there, he gives you everything he has. The guy is an absolute competitor. He brings the energy, he brings the vibes after every play.”

Martinez was amped up to start Friday night in Cleveland before soaking rain postponed the game. The right-hander said, in hindsight, being pushed back another day was a blessing.

Having not pitched since Oct. 7 in Game 3 of the Division Series against the New York Yankees, Martinez said he might have been too excited to be effective after a long layoff.

“I get antsy and was dialed up,” he said. “After you get the body going that much, the central nervous system is fired up and you're jacked up. I think my legs would have been heavy if we had started that game at like 9 or 10.”

The Guardians only put Martinez on the ropes once, scoring in the first when Chase DeLauter singled in Steven Kwan, who led off with a single. They didn't manage another hit off him, only drawing walks by Travis Bazzana and Petey Halpin before Tampa Bay went to the bullpen.

Martinez threw 79 pitches, 53 of them strikes, to continue his dominance of the AL Central champions. He is 3-0 with a 0.49 ERA over three starts against Cleveland this year.

“Nick rose to the occasion, as I knew he would as someone we have a lot of confidence in,” Rays catcher Liam Hicks said. “He's pretty easy to catch because he's got a lot of pitches and he puts the ball where he wants to.”

Peralta, likely to start Game 6 when the Rays return home Monday, took over for Martinez with one on and one out in the sixth. The trade-deadline acquisition from the New York Mets quelled the threat, needing only nine pitches to get out of the inning and pass the baton.

Thanks to Martinez's outing, Tampa Bay is lined up nicely with ace Drew Rasmussen starting Game 5 on Sunday.

“We trust in both guys,” Peralta said. “Nick is always pounding the zone and he gives us a chance to win, and Drew has been amazing in what he does. Today was amazing. Just a huge game for us."

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