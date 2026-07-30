LA NACION

Rays starter Shane McClanahan leaves game vs. Rangers because of back tightness

Starting pitcher exited game in fourth inning due to back tightness.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Rays starter Shane McClanahan leaves game vs. Rangers because of back tightness
Rays starter Shane McClanahan leaves game vs. Rangers because of back tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan left Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning because of back tightness.

McClanahan was pulled from the game two batters into the fourth inning and with the Rays leading 1-0. At the time, the left-hander had yet to allow a hit, but he did hit Ezequiel Duran with a pitch to start the fourth, followed by a walk to Brandon Nimmo.

Following a brief discussion on the mound, McClanahan walked to the dugout accompanied by head athletic trainer Joseph Benge. He was replaced by Casey Legumina.

McClanahan was making his 20th start of the season and entered the game with a 9-6 record and 3.06 ERA. He threw 49 pitches.

The 29-year-old returned to the Tampa Bay rotation this year after missing the previous two-plus seasons because of injury. McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2023 that kept him out for the entire 2024 season. Then, in spring training ahead of the 2025 campaign, he dealt with nerve irritation in his left triceps but never returned and eventually underwent surgery in August of last year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Aston Martin descubrió la luz al final del túnel y programa nuevos desarrollos
    1

    Aston Martin descubrió la luz al final del túnel, se entusiasma con el motor Honda y programa nuevos desarrollos

  2. Encontraron muerta a una cordobesa de 18 años en Punta del Este: vivía desde hace un tiempo en Uruguay
    2

    Encontraron muerta a una cordobesa de 18 años en Punta del Este: vivía en Uruguay

  3. El adolescente australiano y de raíces sudanesas que encendió las alarmas de la NBA con sus 2m29
    3

    Jongkuch Mach: el adolescente australiano de 2m29 que encendió las alarmas de la NBA

  4. El gran jurado está sesionando en Miami, pero hoy no habría testigos por el caso AFA
    4

    El gran jurado está sesionando en Miami, pero hoy no habría testigos por el caso AFA