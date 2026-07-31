Read the full text of the deal for Hamas to disarm and Israel to leave Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its forces from Gaza. Hamas has told The Associated Press that it agreed to the deal. Israel has yet to comment.

Here is the full text of the deal:

A Roadmap for Completing the Implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza

Principles:

1. All parties reaffirm their commitment to President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to achieve peace in Gaza, which constitutes, together with the UN Security Council Resolution no. 2803 (2025), the agreed upon international framework guiding the implementation of this process. Through this process, the parties aim at ending the cycle of destruction, securing the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza Strip, restoring normal life, enabling Palestinian governance, reconstruction, security, recovery and economic development, rehabilitating damaged sectors and facilitate launching a credible political path that achieves self-determination and Statehood.

2. Israel shall fully complete, without delay, all remaining commitments under Sharm Sheikh Protocol, particularly the cessation of military operations as detailed in annex (1). Hamas and the Palestinian factions shall complete the cessation of all military operations in accordance with Sharm Sheikh Protocol and the Peace Plan. In parallel, the timetable and implementation mechanisms of this Roadmap (“Implementation of Phase 2”) shall be prepared within 14 days after all parties approve the Roadmap, which could be extended by a decision by the International Verification Committee (IVC). Upon the completion of the timetable and implementation mechanisms, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) shall enter the Strip and start to assume its responsibilities. The IVC, that shall be established by the Board of Peace (BoP), comprising representatives from the guarantors, BoP and the International Stabilization Force (ISF), shall certify that both parties fulfill their commitments under the Roadmap before proceeding to the implementation of Phase 2.

3. Progression from one phase to the following one shall be contingent on the verified completion of the commitments of the previous phase. This verification shall be done by the IVC, which shall also observe any violations by either party through an enhanced monitoring mechanism.

4. Hamas and other factions agree that all civilian governance and security functions in Gaza shall be handed over to NCAG in accordance with President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza. They also assert that NCAG shall enjoy full independence in carrying out its responsibilities and that the factions shall not interfere in NCAG affairs during the transitional period, in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2803 (2025).

5. Upon fully assuming its responsibilities in Gaza, NCAG shall maintain the continuity of civilian institutions and public services.

All civil servants shall be treated lawfully, fairly and with dignity with respect to their rights. Those whose services are terminated or who are retired during the transitional period shall receive their rights in accordance with the Palestinian law.

With international support, NCAG shall carry out a comprehensive audit of the financial and administrative affairs in Gaza, and protect, recover and administer public assets and resources.

NCAG shall seek to assess the legitimate commitments to suppliers, contractors and other parties – up to a total amount of no more than $400M USD - and address them.

The implementation of these measures will be undertaken gradually, within three years, in accordance with priorities determined by the NCAG.

Any unresolved financial rights, liabilities or claims shall be addressed within the context of a wider national process later, and in accordance with the relevant Palestinian law.

Security:

6. Gaza shall be governed according to the principle of One Authority, One Law, One Weapon. NCAG shall operate in accordance with Palestinian laws, relevant international standards and the principles of good governance.

7. Newly-trained police personnel shall be incorporated into existing police structures. All police personnel shall undergo a comprehensive vetting. Those who do not meet the required standards of vetting shall be offered alternative civilian roles consistent with their earlier experience or retire in accordance with the Palestinian law. None of those shall be deprived of their financial rights, particularly due to political affiliation. All police weapons shall be transferred to the responsibility and authority of NCAG upon its entry into Gaza and the assumption of its missions.

8. A process to decommission and store heavy weapons, military production sites, depots of weapons, and tunnels, shall begin after completing the remaining commitments under Sharm Sheikh Protocol, the entry of NCAG and deployment of ISF. This process shall be administered and implemented by NCAG in a gradual, sequential and time-bound manner according to an implementation timetable that shall be completed within 14 days after all parties approve the Roadmap, which could be extended by a decision by IVC. This process shall be linked to an Israeli withdrawal, in phases, from the areas under its control in Gaza and the decommissioning of armed militias in accordance with article 10 of this Roadmap. This process shall be monitored and verified by IVC and supported by ISF. The Palestinian factions shall take part in this process, and no weapons shall be transferred or handed to Israel or non-Palestinian parties. At the end of the process mentioned in articles 7 – 10 of this Roadmap, only NCAG shall hold, store or control weapons in Gaza. The implementation of this Roadmap, including the issue of weapons and other articles of the comprehensive peace plan, shall create appropriate conditions for a credible pathway towards achieving Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

9. Personal weapons in Gaza shall be subject to the regulations of relevant Palestinian laws. As the transitional authority in the Strip, NCAG shall be the sole authority to register weapons, issue and revoke licenses and enforce the law, including through reintegration and social support. All factions, clans and components of the Palestinian society in Gaza shall cooperate with NCAG in this process.

10. Weapons of the militias shall be decommissioned and stored under NCAG authority according to an agreed upon timetable. Members of those militias shall not be integrated in the security and police services. IVC shall be responsible for certifying the implementation of this issue.

11. A Social Peace Agreement shall be signed in accordance with Palestinian norms and laws. It shall include commitments to immediately end internal violence, avoid reprisals, shows of force, military parades and armed demonstrations.

International Stabilization Force (ISF) and withdrawal of Israeli forces:

12. The temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) shall be deployed in Gaza Strip to separate the Israeli forces from NCAG-controlled areas. ISF shall not perform any police mission or missions related to the Palestinian society. Furthermore, it shall monitor compliance by all parties with the ceasefire, train the Palestinian police, secure the protection and delivery of humanitarian assistance and essential supplies into Gaza Strip, and support the NCAG, at its request, in any other non-policing mission.

13. Israeli forces shall complete their phased withdrawal from Gaza Strip according to an agreed upon timetable, consistent with article “8” of the Roadmap and in accordance with President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan, which includes a commitment not to force anyone to leave the Strip.

14. NCAG shall be responsible for handling internal security incidents.

Reconstruction:

15. Implementation of the reconstruction of Gaza Strip and the provision of necessary resources and financing shall take place according to a plan and timetable prepared and supervised by BoP and NCAG in accordance with relevant laws and international standards.