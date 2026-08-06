Red Sox 1st baseman Tristan Casas sidelined again; this time with left wrist injury

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist, the team announced Thursday, in the latest setback to land him on the disabled list.

Casas has been sidelined since rupturing his left patellar tendon while attempting to run out a slow grounder to first base on May 2, 2025.

After missing the remainder of last season, Casas developed an abdominal strain during spring training. Then came the wrist injury, which emerged as he was being eased back into action.

The Red Sox provided no timetable on when Casas could return.

The string of injuries began in 2024, when Casas missed 99 games due to torn rib cartilage.

The 6-foot-4, 26-year-old Casas has appeared in just 92 games since 2023, when he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

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