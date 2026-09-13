Redemption day; Woad guarantees Team Europe’s Solheim Cup victory after Hull wins the opener

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Charley Hull and Lottie Woad put two days of Solheim Cup misery behind them in style on Sunday.

Veteran Hull led Team Europe out in the first match and beat Megan Khang 3 and 2.

Solheim Cup rookie Woad beat Auston Kim 2 and 1 to guarantee Team Europe would be winning back the crystal trophy.

Woad punched the air, hugged Kim and smiled before being engulfed by jubilant teammates dashing onto the 17th green at the Bernardus Golf course in the rural Netherlands.

Woad could not hide her disappointment after she and Hull managed only a half point in four matches together on Friday and Saturday, running into a series of strong American pairings and seeing putts narrowly miss.

“Felt like I was playing good golf and not getting the points and felt like I was kind of letting everyone down,” Woad said.

Team Europe captain Anna Nordqvist and her vice captains told her to trust a golf game that has taken Woad to the world No. 7 ranking.

“Ends up I got the winning putt,” she said.

Earlier, Hull personified a gritty European Sunday on the 16th. She was already two holes up against Khang on the par-5 hole. Khang had laid up in front of a stream in front of the green.

Hull could have also safely laid up but instead launched her second shot over the water and onto the green.

Minutes later, she was hugging Khang after a birdie and 3-and-2 victory that set the tone for the Europeans, who wound up winning 15-13.

“It’s been a frustrating week,” Hull said after celebrating on the 16th green. She added: “feels good to get on the board.”

Three birdies on three par fives were enough for Hull to beat Khang, including the 16th, to close out the match.

"It's a no-brainer to put Charley first," Nordqvist said.

Woad wobbled midway through her singles match. She looked to be cruising to victory at 4 up after 11 holes before slumping to lose the next three holes to Kim.

Woad holed a nerve-jangling putt to halve the 15th and halt Kim’s run. Nordqvist was greenside to put her arm around the rookie’s shoulder on her way to the 16th.

Two holes later, Woad was in the arms of the entire team, bouncing in celebration.

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