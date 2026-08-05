Reds place RHP Hunter Greene on 15-day IL with right elbow soreness

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, who has made only five starts since coming off the injured list, was placed on the 15-day IL Wednesday with right elbow soreness.

According to Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall, Greene experienced soreness during his side session Tuesday and saw a doctor and had an MRI on Wednesday, but the results were not made available. He's expected to meet with doctors again later this week.

“Don’t have a timetable yet,” Krall said. “Just have to wait until we get the results."

Greene began the season on the 60-day injured list following surgery in March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. His current IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 2.

Greene went 2-2 with a 6.83 ERA in five starts after making his season debut on July 4.

In April 2023, Greene signed a 6-year, $53 million contract extension with a $21 million club option in 2029.

It’s another setback for the 26-year-old ace, who hasn't made more than 26 starts in a season since his debut in 2022.

Greene had two separate stints on the IL last season with a right groin injury limiting him to 19 starts. In 2024, he missed six weeks with right elbow soreness. In 2023, there were two stints on the IL with hip pain.

Despite some trade interest in Greene this summer, the Reds chose to retain him, giving them a formidable one-two punch at the top of the rotation with All-Star right-hander Chase Burns.

“It’s unfortunate for him," Krall said. "I hate how he’s going through this. He obviously had the bone spurs this off season. He's had some other stuff throughout the last couple seasons. So, you know, we’re going to get him on the right track and get him back."

Also Wednesday, the Reds recalled right-hander Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville.