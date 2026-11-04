Republican Bill Hagerty wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Tennessee

Republican Bill Hagerty won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Tennessee, defeating Democrat Marquita Bradshaw. Hagerty, who served as ambassador to Japan in President Donald Trump's first term, was first elected in 2020. He has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters. In his first term in the Senate, Hagerty pushed through legislation to regulate a form of cryptocurrency known as stablecoins. Hagerty was heavily favored to defeat Bradshaw, a grassroots organizer and director of an environmental justice nonprofit. The last Democrat to win one of Tennessee’s U.S. Senate seats was Al Gore in 1990. The Associated Press declared Hagerty the winner at 11:28 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services