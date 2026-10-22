Republican Gov. Mike DeWine denounces Ramaswamy ad featuring Democrat Amy Acton's estranged mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has denounced a controversial ad featuring the estranged mother of Dr. Amy Acton , taking sides with the Democratic candidate for governor and former member of his Cabinet over her Republican rival, Vivek Ramaswamy .

At a gathering with reporters at the Statehouse in Columbus, DeWine called the ad “deeply, deeply troubling.”

“It's wrong to run this ad,” he said. “I would urge Ramaswamy's campaign to take this down.”

DeWine's remarks place him at odds with Ramaswamy, whom he has endorsed. The biotech entrepreneur and 2024 presidential candidate has taken responsibility for the 60-second video, which has drawn bipartisan rebukes, and is spending $4 million to broadcast it online and on TV.