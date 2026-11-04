Republican Harriet Hageman wins election to U.S. Senate from Wyoming

Republican Harriet Hageman won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Wyoming, defeating Democrat James Byrd. Hageman, a U.S. House representative since 2023, will succeed Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a 72-year-old Republican who is retiring after one term. In a state where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats 7 to 1, Hageman held a significant advantage over Byrd, a former state representative. Hageman is best known for defeating then-Rep. Liz Cheney in a GOP primary in 2022 en route to winning Wyoming's only U.S. House seat. Cheney was one of the harshest Republican critics of President Donald Trump after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election. The Associated Press declared Hageman the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services