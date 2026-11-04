Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Republican Kevin Hern wins election to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma

A legislator won the Oklahoma senate seat; the victory fills a vacancy left by a former member now in the cabinet

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Republican Kevin Hern wins election to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma
Republican Kevin Hern wins election to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma

Republican Kevin Hern won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Oklahoma, defeating Democrat N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas. Hern has served in the House since 2018 and was heavily favored to beat Thomas, a nurse and military spouse. Hern, a close ally of President Donald Trump, will fill the seat of former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who was confirmed as Trump's Homeland Security secretary earlier this year. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt picked energy executive Alan Armstrong to temporarily fill the seat after Mullin was confirmed in March, but Armstrong decided not to run for a full term. The Associated Press declared Hern the winner at 9:36 p.m. EST.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Tenía 15 años, necesitaba atención psicológica y no conseguía turno
    1

    “No creí que sirviera”. Casi la mitad de los jóvenes de barrios populares no tiene con quién hablar y muchos no buscan ayuda

  2. Anto Roccuzzo celebró los 14 años de Thiago Messi con un video “bien argento”
    2

    Antonela Roccuzzo celebró los 14 años de Thiago Messi con un video “bien argento”: “Lo grande que estás”

  3. La NASA publicó una imagen de la Antártida donde se ve una “calavera sonriente de perfil”
    3

    La NASA publicó una imagen de la Antártida en la que aparece una “calavera sonriente”

  4. El Gobierno retirará, tras la polémica, el artículo que proponía cobrar Ganancias por la venta de cedears
    4

    El Gobierno retirará, tras la polémica, el artículo que proponía cobrar Ganancias por la venta de cedears