Republican Kurt Alme wins election to U.S. Senate from Montana
A Republican candidate won the Montana Senate seat; he will replace the incumbent who declined to seek reelection
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Republican Kurt Alme won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Montana, defeating independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead. Alme will replace Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who made a surprise announcement in March, just ahead of the state's filing deadline, that he would not run for a third term. Both Daines and President Donald Trump quickly endorsed Alme, with Trump saying that the U.S. attorney has "the highest level of aptitude and talent." Alme's win comes after a three-way contest with Bodnar, a former University of Montana president, and Bankhead, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who refused to drop out as Bodnar hoped to clear the field against Alme. The Associated Press declared Alme the winner at 2:54 a.m. EST.
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