1
Republican Paul LePage wins election to U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
A former governor secured victory in Maine's second district; he defeated the incumbent state auditor for the seat
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Republican Paul LePage won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maine's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Matthew Dunlap. LePage was governor from 2011 to 2019 and lost a bid for another term in 2022. He once described himself as “Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular” and threw support behind the future president in 2016. Dunlap has served as Maine's state auditor since 2022. Before that, he was secretary of state, a role in which he was a leading voice in pushing back against Trump's claims of voter fraud. The Associated Press declared LePage the winner at 1:31 p.m. EST.
Más leídas
- 2
Revelaron el supuesto motivo por el que Alejandro Stoessel no querría firmar un acuerdo con Tini: “Irregularidades”
- 3
El salto de Prestianni: se perdió el Mundial y ahora sus números superan a los de todos
- 4
La Justicia investiga los viajes de Abel Furlán y la “vecina” de Cristina Kirchner de San José 1111