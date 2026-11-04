Republican Pete Ricketts wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska

Republican Pete Ricketts won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Nebraska, defeating independent candidate Dan Osborn. Ricketts will now serve his first full six-year term, following his 2023 appointment to replace Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and 2024 special election victory. Osborn, an industrial mechanic and military veteran, also ran in 2024 against the state's other Republican senator, Deb Fischer. Democrat Cindy Burbank won her party's primary earlier this year but served as a stalking horse candidate for Osborn, campaigning on her intention to withdraw and clear the way for the independent candidate, who was backed by Democratic leaders. Ricketts is a former Nebraska governor and a wealthy investor. The Associated Press declared Ricketts the winner at 3:27 a.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services