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LA NACION

Republican Thomas Tuberville wins election for governor in Alabama

A senator won the Alabama gubernatorial election; the incumbent governor was defeated in the statewide race

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LA NACION
El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Republican Thomas Tuberville wins election for governor in AlabamaGetty Images

Republican Tommy Tuberville won election Wednesday as governor of Alabama, defeating Democrat Doug Jones. Tuberville is a U.S. senator and former college football coach whose bid was backed by President Donald Trump. He defeated Jones in the second head-to-head contest between the two men. Tuberville previously dislodged Jones from his U.S. Senate seat six years ago. Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney, is the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Alabama. He became a national figure after his unlikely 2017 Senate win in a special election. The Associated Press declared Tuberville the winner at 1:36 a.m. EST.

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