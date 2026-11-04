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Republican Thomas Tuberville wins election for governor in Alabama
A senator won the Alabama gubernatorial election; the incumbent governor was defeated in the statewide race
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LA NACION
Republican Tommy Tuberville won election Wednesday as governor of Alabama, defeating Democrat Doug Jones. Tuberville is a U.S. senator and former college football coach whose bid was backed by President Donald Trump. He defeated Jones in the second head-to-head contest between the two men. Tuberville previously dislodged Jones from his U.S. Senate seat six years ago. Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney, is the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Alabama. He became a national figure after his unlikely 2017 Senate win in a special election. The Associated Press declared Tuberville the winner at 1:36 a.m. EST.
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