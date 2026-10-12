Rescue helicopters race to flood-hit Nepal villages as 5 reported missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers from Nepal's military on Monday reached an area hit by a flash flood the previous day.

Rescue helicopters and soldiers brought food and other relief materials to the area along the Budhi Gandaki river in north central Nepal and began evacuating residents and tourists from the area.

Five people have been reported missing and no fatalities have been reported so far. The government said that an early warning allowed most people to reach higher ground before the flood hit.

Sunday's flood was caused by a landslide that initially blocked the river near the village of Chumchure. It damaged or destroyed five bridges, the construction sites of three hydropower plants, and dozens of houses and farms.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that so far 95 people, including nine foreigners, have been taken to nearby towns.

The flood area has trekking routes popular with hikers, and October is one of the most busiest times for visitors.

Trucks were taking food, tents, medicine and other supplies to areas that are reachable by road, while army helicopters were taking supplies to remote mountain villages.

The Budhi Gandaki River merges into the Trishuli River and is a key waterway near the capital Kathmandu.

Videos on social media show houses and sheds being swept away by the swollen river flowing between tall mountains. It was not immediately clear how many of the mountainous area's small villages were impacted.

Nepal is still recovering from a devastating flood that swept through the mountainous Nepal-China border in August, leaving more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more missing.

The office of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah announced an end to search and rescue operations on Oct. 5 as recovery efforts shift to focus on repairing infrastructure.