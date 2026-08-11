Rhyne Howard makes 6 of the Dream's 14 3-pointers in a victory over the Tempo

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard had six 3-pointers and 22 points, Angel Reese added 20 points and 14 rebounds for her 22nd double-double of the season, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 107-95 on Monday night.

Howard became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 100 3-pointers in a season, doing so in 31 games, beating the previous mark of 33 that she shared with Diana Taurasi.

Jordin Canada also scored 20 points and dished out nine assists for Atlanta (20-12). Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones had 15 points apiece. Reese set a franchise record for double-doubles in a season, moving within six of Alyssa Thomas’ WNBA record of 28 set in 2023.

Marina Mabrey led Toronto (10-22) with 36 points and seven 3-pointers. Mabrey made seven-plus 3-pointers in a game for the third time this season. Kiki Rice added 18 points off the bench and Nyara Sabally had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

STORM 97, SKY 88

SEATTLE (AP) — Dominique Malonga had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Natisha Hiedeman added 18 points and nine assists, and Seattle napped an 11-game losing streak with a win over the Chicago Sky.

Seattle led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before Chicago got within 84-82 with just under three minutes remaining on DiJonai Carrington’s steal and fast-break layup . But the Sky turned it over on their next possession and Seattle guard Zia Cooke sank a 3-pointer from the corner for an 89-82 lead .

Seattle led by at least five points the rest of the way for its first victory since beating Los Angeles 82-64 on July 6.

Cooke finished with 16 points off the bench for Seattle (7-28), which led 47-33 at halftime. Hiedeman went 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Carrington, in her first game since receiving a Flagrant 2 foul and being ejected against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, made all 10 of her free throws and scored a career-high 26 points for Chicago (12-21). Carrington came off the bench and played 27 minutes.