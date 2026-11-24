Right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

Taira's deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. He can opt out after the 2029 season and become a free agent.

Taira, who turned 27 on Nov. 15, moved back into the starting rotation this season with the Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League and went 12-5, leading the Japanese major leagues with a 1.36 ERA. He had 31 saves in 2025.

Under MLB’s agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the Blue Jays will owe the Lions a $13,875,000 posting fee.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here