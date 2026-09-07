Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle belt home runs for Tigers in 5-4 win over Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Kevin McGonigle added a solo shot Monday to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers starter Troy Melton (8-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and four relievers held the Twins to one hit the rest of the way. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 494th career save and 18th this season.

Joe Ryan (6-9) lasted four innings for Minnesota in his return from the injured list. Trevor Larnach homered and scored twice for the Twins, who are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot with 18 to play.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first when Luke Keaschall scored on an RBI grounder by Ryan Jeffers.

McGonigle’s 15th homer tied it in the bottom half before Detroit scored twice in the second, aided by Ryan’s command issues and a throwing error by first baseman Royce Lewis. Colt Keith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Larnach launched a solo homer in the fourth, but Greene answered with a 417-foot shot off reliever Connor Prielipp in the bottom half to give Detroit a 5-2 lead. Greene has six extra-base hits in his last three games.

Walker Jenkins’ two-run double scored Larnach and Kaelen Culpepper to pull Minnesota to 5-4 in the sixth. The Twins loaded the bases with two outs but reliever Tyler Kinley struck out Kody Clemens.

Minnesota threatened to tie it in the eighth with Jenkins on third, but Brooks Lee flied out to end the inning.

Making his first start after missing a month with a left glute strain, Ryan allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

Prielipp went the rest of the way and gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Up next

Twins RHP Dean Kremer (2-5, 5.81 ERA) starts Tuesday against Tigers RHP Drew Anderson (4-5, 3.73).

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