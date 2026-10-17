Riots in Tirana enter a fifth day as Albania's anti-government protests escalate

Clashes broke out near the Albanian prime minister’s office in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday as anti-government riots entered a fifth day.

Protesters hurled rocks, petrol bombs, flares and fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges as clashes spread through the city center.

The violence escalated after high school and university students joined a broader anti-government movement calling for Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

Police said 167 people had been arrested and 132 officers injured during the unrest.

“For five days, the national police have been facing acts of violence during rallies, where masked and violent individuals have attacked police officers and public institutions for long hours, damaging public and private property,” National Police Chief Skender Hita said.

Seven police officers have been suspended pending investigations into allegations of “exceeding their duties,” Hita said.

The latest protests follow months of rallies in Tirana organized by the so-called Flamingo movement. The movement was launched in opposition to a major luxury tourism development on Albania’s southern coast linked to an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

As night fell, police clashed with protesters in central Tirana, clearing streets littered with rocks as tear gas and smoke from burning trash bins filled the air. Youths set cars on fire, attacked government offices and pushed against police cordons, often forcing officers to retreat.

Rama, who has held office since 2013 and is serving his fourth term, has ruled out resigning. He accused his conservative opponents of inciting the clashes.

“I will not allow anyone to jeopardize the future of this country … not for the political gain of those who use their wicked hand to create disorder and destruction,” Rama said in a video message.

“My responsibility is clear in these difficult hours: to protect our citizens, guarantee justice and move Albania forward,” he said.

Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece