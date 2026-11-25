FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Bijan Robinson says the reeling Atlanta Falcons understand “what's at stake” as they take a three-game losing streak into Sunday's game at Minnesota.

With losses in five of their past six games, the Falcons (3-7) need a dramatic turnaround to avoid their ninth consecutive losing season.

The Vikings (7-3) are a difficult opponent for an Atlanta team two games behind NFC South leader Carolina.

Robinson hesitated on Wednesday when asked if the Falcons felt a sense of desperation as they return from their bye week.

“Yeah, not desperation, but definitely like, we’re heightening our execution and practice and our awareness of what we need to do as a team,” Robinson said before adding "Teams have overcome 3-7. So we wanna be that same team, and we understand what’s at stake. We understand what that’s like.

“So we know we've got to come into every single game with a mindset of it’s do or die and we have to be playing to our best ability so we can finish the season the right way.”

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars finished 9-8 and first in the AFC South after starting 3-7. The 2005 Miami Dolphins finished 9-7 by winning their final six games after a 3-7 start but missed the playoffs. Similarly, the 2021 Dolphins started 3-7 before a 9-8 finish but also missed the playoffs.

Robinson has been a highlight for an offense that has struggled with inconsistency. The running back ranks third in the league with 951 rushing yards. He leads the league with 825 yards after contact and nine carries of at least 20 yards.

The offense hit a low point in Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to Kansas City on Nov. 15. The Falcons were held without a first down on each of their first four possessions, and Robinson had only two carries in the four series. He finished with 16 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be on the sideline instead of the coaches box for the second straight game against the Vikings.

This comes after Stefanski and his staff studied the team during the bye week as they looked for ways to rescue the season.

“I think it’s important that after the players get their break, which is well deserved, you spend some time as a staff and look at everything,” Stefanski said. “So we worked and hope to apply a lot of those lessons learned.”

Michael Penix Jr. completed 52% of his passes with one touchdown pass and six interceptions in the three-game losing streak. He completed at least 72% of his passes in Atlanta's three wins.

Stefanski said it's too easy to blame the scoring decline on Penix.

“I think any stat related to scoring is a reflection on the offense,” Stefanski said. “Not just the quarterback, and I know the quarterback gets a lot of attention. But that’s on all of us, players, coaches, every position. So we ... just have not been consistent enough. Is that true of players? Yes. Is that true for coaches? Yeah, that’s all of this. We just have to be more consistent.”

Robinson said it's important for the Falcons to establish their running game even when playing against defenses focused on stopping the run.

“We know teams are gonna come in trying to stack the box,” Robinson said. “That’s their game plan, but for us it doesn’t matter what they come out in. We have to just tell ourselves we should be the more dominant team. We do that, and everything else takes care of itself.”

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