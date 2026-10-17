Rockets' Kevin Durant, Suns owner Mat Ishbia spar on social media over Durant's time in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia had a spat on social media Saturday after Durant took issue with Ishbia's description of the 16-time All-Star's tenure with the Suns during a recent television interview.

In an appearance on CNBC Sport, Ishbia said that he “threw money at the problem” when dealing for Durant in 2023 and that “bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn't necessarily lead to championships.”

Durant took issue with that characterization.

“#blamekd even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads," Durant posted .

Ishbia responded with his own message , saying “You obviously didn’t watch the clip. Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season. Good luck this season in Houston.”

Durant had one more response , writing “U should be giving Thanks every chance u get. You don’t have to pay me an absurd amount of money to play for another team.”

Just days after Ishbia bought the Suns for $4 billion in 2023, the organization dealt for Durant in a blockbuster trade that the owner hoped would lead to a championship. While Durant played well personally, the team results were disappointing. Phoenix made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2023, got swept in the first round in 2024 and didn't even make the playoffs in 2025.

Durant was traded to the Rockets during the ensuing offseason.

Ishbia retooled the organization in the aftermath, hiring Brian Gregory as the general manager and Jordan Ott as the head coach. The Suns were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, but finished with a 45-37 record and made the first round of the playoffs with a core that included Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

“It was not aligned with my vision,” Ishbia said of Durant's tenure. "We had a couple years and it did not succeed as we're well aware of at this point. After that year, I decided to trade Kevin Durant, bring in my GM, bring in a coach and get extremely involved personally with the type of guy and type of person we want in the organization. Not just on the court but off the court.

“I'm not saying it's Kevin Durant or not Kevin Durant, but here's what I will say. It is Dillon Brooks. It is Jordan Goodwin. It is Collin Gillespie ... of course, Devin Booker. We've defined what matters to us.”

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