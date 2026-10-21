Roger Goodell says the NFL welcomes a review of how Eagles handled Jalen Hurts' blood clots

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league welcomes an investigation into the Philadelphia Eagles’ handling of Jalen Hurts’ blood clots after the players’ union asked for one .

Goodell said in his news conference at the end of the NFL’s annual fall meeting that Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, has gone through the steps that were followed and added that the union had a right to call for a review.

Sills on Tuesday offered a passionate defense of the Eagles medical staff, and executive vice president Jeff Miller said officials had a good sense of the course of events.

Hurts is on injured reserve and expected to miss the rest of the season after a blood clot in his left calf traveled to his lungs. The Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said Monday that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here