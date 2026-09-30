Roman Anthony to miss rest of postseason with new wrist injury, may need surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Anthony will not play again this year because of new damage to his right wrist sustained in an AL Wild Card Series opener against the New York Yankees, and it is not yet clear whether he will need surgery.

Batting leadoff as a designated hitter in his playoffs debut Tuesday, Anthony struck out in both of his at-bats against Cam Schlittler, then was removed for a pinch hitter with the Red Sox trailing by two runs in the sixth inning of a 9-0 loss .

Boston sent Anthony to Boston after the game and for new MRIs on Wednesday morning.

“Additional damage to some muscles in his wrist that weren’t there before,” manager Chad Tracy said before Game 2.

Anthony was due to be back in New York to rejoin teammates for the second game of the best-of-three series.

“He’s upset," Tracy said. "Mentally going through it, he wants to be out there."

Asked whether surgery will be needed, Tracy responded: “As far as what treatment plans are in the future, haven’t gotten there.”

Tracy said Anthony felt discomfort in his right hand after a couple of checked swings. The 22-year-old Anthony missed 101 games from May 5 to Aug. 29 with an injury to the same hand.

“There’s been periods of time since he’s come back where he’ll get a zinger and feel something. And then it dissipates and we’re good to go,” Tracy said. “That’s not been an uncommon occurrence since he’s come back. But yesterday, as you went through those two at-bats, it got worse.”

Boston was working to replace Anthony on the active roster.

Jahmai Jones was set to hit leadoff as the DH with the Red Sox one loss from elimination, followed in the batting order by catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Willson Contreras, right fielder Wilyer Abreu, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, third baseman Caleb Durbin, second baseman Nick Sogard, shortstop Trevor Story and left fielder Nate Eaton.

Sonny Gray was set to start on the mound for Boston against one of his former teams.

One of baseball’s premier prospects when he debuted last year, Anthony batted .245 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .735 OPS in 55 games this season.

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