SEATTLE (AP) — Roman Kantserov scored two goals, pushing his team-leading total 15, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Cole Smith also scored for Chicago, which swept a three-game Pacific Division road trip, winning previously at Calgary and Vancouver. Prior to that, the Blackhawks had been 0-8-1 away from home.

Spencer Knight made 29 saves for Chicago, losing his shutout bid when Seattle's Jordan Eberle scored with 3:01 left in the game. It was his 100th goal with the Kraken.

Kantserov, whose 15 goals leads all NHL rookies, was coming off a hat trick in Sunday’s 6-3 victory against the Canucks. His first one on Wednesday came on a shallow shot from the bottom of the right circle with Chicago on the power play to make it 2-0 at 7:32 of the third. That was his team-high fifth on the man advantage. He added an empty-netter with 19 seconds left.

With the game still scoreless after two periods, Smith put the Blackhawks on the board at 5:58 of the third. Ethan Del Mastro fired a hard shot from the left point, and Smith, positioned just in front of the right post, tipped it past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord.

Daccord finished with 16 saves.

The Kraken pulled Daccord for the extra attacker with 4:00 left. Berkly Catton took a shot from the left circle, and Eberle got his stick on the loose puck in the crease to poke it past Knight. That made him the second Seattle player with 100 goals. Winger Jordan McCann, currently out with an injury, has 141.

The Kraken had an early opportunity when Mackie Samoskevich was awarded a penalty shot just 1:02 into the game after being hooked on a breakaway by Kantserov. But Knight made a pad save to keep it scoreless.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Kraken: Visit Edmonton on Friday to start a back-to-back series.

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