Roof open for Game 2 of Brewers-Padres NLDS matchup, a day after it was struck by Ty France ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — American Family Field’s roof won’t have an impact on Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

A day after a ball hit by San Diego’s Ty France struck the roof, Major League Baseball had the roof open on for Game 2 Sunday on a sunny afternoon with a game-time temperature of 68 degrees.

In the ninth inning of the Brewers' 3-2 win , France hit a ninth-inning drive that seemed as though it might be headed over the left-field wall until it struck a cable on the roof of the stadium and then fell into the glove of Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio on the warning track to retire the hitter.

“Eleven years here, I’ve never had a ricochet ball,” said Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy, who joined the Brewers' staff as a bench coach in 2016. “I have never even seen anybody hit, like batting practice, anything. Pretty incredible.”

The roof had played a role in a Brewers playoff game before Murphy’s arrival in Milwaukee. Brewers infielder Craig Counsell caught a high pop fly from Philadelphia’s Jayson Werth that hit the roof during the 2008 NL Division Series.

France got a measure of revenge in the open-air environment Sunday when he lined a two-out RBI single in the first inning.

The Brewers entered Sunday having gone 30-13 with the roof open and 25-13 when it’s closed.

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