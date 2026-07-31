Rookie Jeremiyah Love looks the part of a star during Cardinals' first week of camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett had a lot on his mind during the first few days of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp considering the quarterback was mostly relegated to the sidelines while he waited for a new and improved contract for 2026 .

Even with the stress and distractions, he couldn't help but notice how good rookie running back Jeremiyah Love looked.

“I see why we paid him $50 million — that's for sure,” Brissett said.

As the Cardinals rebuild under first-year coach Mike LaFleur , Love is a key piece to the future. The No. 3 overall pick in April's draft signed a fully-guaranteed $53 million, four-year deal earlier this summer and there's little doubt Arizona expects the former Notre Dame star to contribute sooner rather than later.

Love wouldn't have it any other way.

“It's an honor hearing that from Jacoby — a guy who has been in the league and started last season,” the running back said. "Guys are giving me a little bit of recognition and that comes from me going out there and being myself.

“It's always good to hear those types of things, but at the end of the day I haven't played a single game in the NFL. Lot of people can say good things, say bad things, but I've got to go out there and show them who I am as an NFL player now.”

Love makes good first impression

The 6-foot-0, 214-pound Love has made a good impression in preseason practice, which has earned him continued repetitions with the team's starters.

He's part of a crowded Cardinals running back room that includes Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson.

“I've got to get a flow for how fast guys play, how fast they pick up on things,” Love said. “That's the thing I've got to get better at, which I am. Every day at practice I'm getting better, making better reads, making better plays.”

LaFleur hasn't shied away from saying that he believes Love has great potential, and his speed and shifty moves have been obvious during the first week of camp. But the coach is also cognizant he is still just 21 years old and might not be a superstar from Week 1.

“There's always going to be high expectations for high draft picks,” LaFleur said. “You name the position, everyone wants to see these guys be All-Pros right off the rip. I'm not really concerned about what he looks like (for the first game), I'm concerned about making necessary improvements from the first five practices going into practice six.”

If Love isn't quite ready to carry a heavy load in the Sept. 13 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cardinals have options.

Allgeier signed a $12.25 million, two-year deal in March and has a 1,000-yard season under his belt in 2022. The 31-year-old Conner missed most of last season with a foot injury, but had more than 1,000 yards rushing in both 2023 and 2024.

LaFleur said that he called both Allgeier and Conner after the Cardinals drafted Love to make sure they knew they were still valued.

“I do know this — not one running back can take all 65 snaps,” LaFleur said. “We've seen that story when guys are a little bit overloaded. ... You split those guys up to keep them fresh throughout the game and keep them healthy for 17 games.”

Keeping life simple

The low-key Love is a self-described nerd who loves video games, anime and is content to hang around his new house in the Phoenix area. After Friday's practice, he was looking forward to seeing “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” which is in theaters.

The transition from Notre Dame hasn't been a problem and Love says he's happy in his new home, even if the 115-degree days in the desert can get a little toasty.

“It's been pretty smooth for me," Love said. “I've got a crib now so I'm living the dream — it's a blessing to be in the NFL. I've always wanted to get here and now I'm here, so I'm enjoying every moment of it.”

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