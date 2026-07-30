Royals left-hander Noah Cameron takes a no-hitter through 6 innings against the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter through six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.

Cameron threw only 72 pitches with two walks and five strikeouts, with little solid contact by the Twins. Catcher Salvador Perez sprang forward to pick up Ryan Kreidler’s dribbler in front of the plate and make an on-target underhand toss to first base for the second out of the sixth as the 36-year-old tumbled to the grass.

Cameron stretched his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 14, after throwing seven shutout frames in relief after the Royals used an opener in a 2-1 loss at Detroit on Friday.

Former Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak pitched seven scoreless innings for the Royals on Wednesday night in a 4-0 victory.

Cameron went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts last season and finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year award voting. The 27-year-old threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings in his major league debut on April 30, 2025, at Tampa Bay.

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