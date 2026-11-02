Russell offers 'speak from the heart' post after wordless exit from Mexico City GP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — While Kimi Antonelli was celebrating an historic Formula 1 world championship, his Mercedes teammate George Russell left the track without saying a single word.

The British driver’s silence ended on Monday when he decided to “speak from the heart” on his social media accounts.

“It’s been the first proper season of my career where I’ve had more bad days than good,” Russell wrote.

He had slim championship hopes heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. He started second on the grid behind Lewis Hamilton and had a solid start. However, he suffered engine trouble and finished sixth.

The race was won by Max Verstappen, followed by Hamilton and Antonelli, who became the youngest ever F1 champion at 20.

Russell refused to attend a scheduled media session and was fined just over $5,000 by the FIA.

“This season started off exactly how I had hoped but it very quickly unraveled with tough luck and poor performances,” wrote Russell, who entered the season as Mercedes’ primary driver.

His season start was promising, featuring a victory at the Australian Grand Prix, but Antonelli then won five consecutive races and built a big lead in the standings.

Over the remainder of the season, Russell won in Austria and Azerbaijan while his teammate claimed another four grand prix victories, including the United States GP two weeks ago, which put Antonelli on the brink of the championship before he officially sealed it on Sunday.

Russell's sixth place in Mexico City also dropped him in the drivers’ championship behind Antonelli, Verstappen, and Hamilton.

“All I know is that I’ve given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year,” Russell said. “I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season. You truly deserve the championship.”

Mercedes still needs points from both of its drivers to lock up the constructors' championship. Mercedes holds a 126-point lead over Ferrari with four races remaining, starting in Brazil next weekend.

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