Russell watching Antonelli charge toward F1 championship many thought would be his

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — George Russell can look across the Mercedes garage and see the excitement building for teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The young Italian is rapidly closing in on his first Formula 1 championship. Antonelli could even win it Sunday at the United States Grand Prix if he wins and other results fall his way.

Many thought that would be Russell when the season started in Australia. Russell won his eighth career victory in a new generation Mercedes that was the class of the field.

Instead, the British driver heads into the final stretch of the season far behind his teammate, and fending off mounting frustration, and hoping he can somehow pick off a win or two to send him into a better 2027.

“It’s been a season that has very much tested my character and resilience,” Russell said this week.

In some respects its been arguably the best of his career. He's won three times, a career high. He is second in the championship.

But the gap to Antonelli, who overtook him with five consecutive wins early in the season, represents a chasm of disappointment.

Antonelli simply dominated the Mercedes garage. He'll be aiming for win No. 9 this season.

Week after week, Antonelli got the better of Russell.

They engaged in a furious battle in Canada , where they exchanged lead several times over 30 laps. Russell started on pole and engine failure ended his race. Russell threw his headrest across the track and slammed his fists into the front of his car in anger.

A crash knocked him out of the Belgian Grand Prix . Another engine failure forced him to withdraw from the race in Malaysia.

Car upgrades didn't work either, and Antonelli's lead just kept growing. In five of Antonelli's victories, Russell was fourth or worse.

Russell trails Antonelli by 102 points heading into Sunday's race. Antonelli can close it out with a victory and ninth place or lower finish by Russell, and a fifth-place finish or lower for Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s not over until it’s over. That’s why the mindset is always going to be the same: to win whenever I go on track,” Antonelli said.

Even if the championship stretches into the next race in Mexico City, there is little chance of catching Antonelli. Time is just running out on the season.

Russell is determined to keep fighting for wins, championship or not.

“I’ve had to look at myself in the mirror numerous times and think, ‘How do I want to bounce back from these blows?’ Do I just want to give up and accept the misfortune or the poor performances, or do I want to try to rectify things, make the most of it and control everything I can control," he said.

Russell said he's capable of doing that.

“I intend to be here for many, many, many years to come, and you can’t give up when you’re being kicked to the floor,” Russell said. "You’ve got to bounce back. I can at least be proud that I’ve given it my all in that regard.”

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