Rutgers seeks first NCAA Tournament bid since 2022 with veteran roster

Rutgers (14-20, 6-14 Big Ten)

Brandin Knight takes over the coaching duties while Steve Pikiell undergoes treatment for cancer. Knight joined Pikiell's staff in 2016 and is considered the Scarlet Knights' top recruiter. He will benefit from a veteran roster that includes three returning seniors, two senior transfers and two junior transfers.

Players to watch

Senior combo guard Tariq Francis earned honorable mention All-Big Ten status last season. He ranked 10th in scoring in conference play and was the only Scarlet Knight to average double-figures (17.0). ... Junior 6-7 forward Darin Smith Jr. was the NEC Player of the Year last season at Central Connecticut, averaging 20.7 ppg and 5.4 rebounds. He scored 21 points in a road win against Rutgers last season. ... Senior guard Jamichael Davis is a rare four-year player at the same school. He brings leadership and stability to a team that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2022.

Departures and arrivals

Forward Will Snyder arrives from Manhattan where he recorded four double doubles as a freshman in the 2024-25 season. He will attempt to fill the void by Emmanuel Ogbole who led Rutgers in rebounding and blocked shots. ... Massive 7-2, 286-pound Dorin Buca is an imposing shot blocker transfer from Kansas State. The 24-year-old, who holds dual Romanian and Italian citizenship, joins fellow transfer Christian Gurdak (Virginia Tech) to provide depth at center; a position that has been lacking production the past several seasons.

Top games

The Scarlet Knights open with three straight home games against mid-majors before a test against No. 10 Houston on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas. The annual Garden State Hardwood Classic against in-state rival Seton Hall is set for Dec. 12. The Scarlet Knights open Big Ten play on Dec. 1 at Indiana and host No. 16 Michigan on Dec. 9.

Facts and figures

Rutgers connected on just 45% percent of its 2-point attempts last season, which ranked 341st nationally and last in the Big Ten. That number should improve with some big men transferring in to take the scoring burden off Francis. .... Rutgers has received commitments from 4-star forward Brandon Woodard, 4-star guard RJ Moore and 3-star guard Korey Francis as part of its 2027 recruiting class. ... The roster has an international flair with Buca and Diego Garavaglia from Italy, Martin Tonejc from Slovenia and 17-year-old freshman Mervedi Miteo from the Republic of Congo. ... The Scarlet Knights were picked to finish 17th in the Big Ten in a pre-season media poll.

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