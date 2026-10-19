Saints look to take skid-ending performance at Giants into success overseas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid said he had trouble sleeping on the team's overnight flight from New York to Paris.

“I’m not in a bad mood about it because you still get to ride that high off of a big-time win,” Reid said Monday, alluding to the Saints' 34-27, Week 6 victory over the Giants on Sunday . "We’re giving ourselves an opportunity here and able to ride on some good vibes.”

After falling behind 10-0, the Saints (2-4) remarkably scored 34 straight points before holding on with a fourth down stop on a pass to the end zone, ending New York's comeback bid.

“The most important thing is that you got the win. This league is measured in wins and losses; it's not measured in scores," Reid said. “We showed up to the plate when we needed to and were able to close out a tough game."

The victory, which stopped a three-game skid, provided some respite from an increasing sense of desperation that had owner Gayle Benson expressing dissatisfaction last week.

The Saints now have a 2-1 record on the road, where their only loss came by a single point in overtime.

Next, they’ll try to take a winning performance in the Big Apple into another in the City of Lights. They’ll serve as the “home” team this coming Sunday in what also is the NFL’s first scheduled regular-season game in France .

France sold its Louisiana territories — named to honor former French king Louis 14th — to the United States in the early 1800s. The fleur-de-lis on the Saints' helmet, as well as similar ones on the flags of New Orleans and Louisiana, resemble what was the primary emblem of French royalty for centuries.

That symbol doesn't always engender pride among modern French citizens. They live in a republic that emerged from the French Revolution in the late 1700s.

But if French spectators opt to root for the “visiting” Pittsburgh Steelers — with whom they're bound to be more familiar, given their eight Super Bowl appearances, and six championships — that might not be such a bad thing for the Saints, considering their form in front of hostile crowds this season.

What’s working

The Saints' running game, which had been anemic in recent weeks, came alive against the Giants. New Orleans finished with a season-high 175 yards rushing, led by Kendre Miller's 70 yards on 20 carries. Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson and quarterback Tyler Shough each also ran for 30-plus yards.

“It was all 11 — physical up front,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said Monday, noting that even receivers did well getting out to block Giants safeties.

“Our running backs ran really, really hard,” Moore said. “We had a good mix there. We've got to continue that. We've got to build on that.”

What needs help

The Saints have largely done well against the pass this season, but had a rough day against the Giants, who gained 395 yards through the air.

Stock up

Defensive back Martin Emerson, who grew up about a three-hour's drive east of New Orleans, in the Pensacola, Florida, area. Now in his first season with New Orleans (after his first three in Cleveland), Emerson had his first two interceptions as a Saint.

Kamara's 69 yards from scrimmage included a weaving, 31-yard touchdown on a screen pass that resembled the 31-year-old running back's vintage form.

Rookie guard Jeremiah Wright, a fourth-round draft choice out of Auburn, had his first extended playing time, subbing in on the right side when veteran Cesar Ruiz was injured.

“Proud of him for stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunity," Moore said of Wright. "You never know when your opportunity's going to present itself and you've got to take advantage of it. So, good job by him."

Stock down

With backup QBs under center for the Giants, Saints cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley had a difficult day — perhaps their worst this season — against receivers Malik Nabers (12 catches, 165 yards) and Isaiah Likely (six catches, 99 yards and a TD).

Injuries

Ruiz left late in the first half against the Giants with a knee injury. ... The Saints still await the debut of their first-round draft choice, Jordyn Tyson , who began the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He has traveled with the team to Paris in the event he is able to return to practice this week.

Key number

3:57 — The amount of time off the game clock — from 1:18 left in the second quarter until 12:21 remained in the third — it took for the Saints to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 17-10 lead.

Next steps

The Saints are spending all week in Paris as they prepare for Sunday's game at the Stade de France. After that, they'll return home on a bye week and return to their recent house of horrors — the Superdome — the week after Halloween, on Nov. 8 against Cleveland.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here