Saints players see Eiffel Tower and PSG game and say no worries about security

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Flag football by the Eiffel Tower. A Paris Saint-Germain game. An upcoming visit to the Palace of Versailles.

New Orleans Saints players are having a pretty good time in and around Paris despite recent street protests that resulted in curfews in some trouble spots .

The Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Stade de France. Since arriving early Monday, they've been able to be part-time tourists.

“It’s been an exciting week,” wide receiver Devaughn Vele said. “I'm a big food guy, so I've been taking it all in. I couldn't even tell you what I've tried. I didn't even look at the names. I just try anything I can, trying to immerse myself in the culture.”

The day out with teammates included seeing the Eiffel Tower.

“It was awesome to see, it’s a beautiful culture, beautiful people,” he said after Wednesday's practice. “I think a lot of the guys have the same excitement. So it’s been a good experience so far.”

Municipal workers cleaned debris and shopkeepers repaired windows and security grates Wednesday as the cleanup continued from weekend violence in several Paris locations.

Defensive end Cam Jordan, however, said he “didn’t see anything” related to property damage when he visited a flag football clinic near the Eiffel Tower.

The Steelers are scheduled to arrive early Friday.

PSG game a big highlight

Several players were guests of Paris Saint-Germain for the team's 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“I’m won’t lie, it was literally the highlight of my trip,” safety Justin Reid said. “I loved everything about the game. I loved the warmup, loved the atmosphere. I love how there’s all the signs. They have the big tarp that they had before the game with like the ‘Jason’ thing.”

Reid, who said he grew up playing soccer, wished some games in the U.S. had the same vibe.

As for protests, “I don’t think any of us have any worries,” he said, adding the NFL has provided plenty of security for the team.

“It’s been a great trip so far,” added Reid, who plans to visit the Palace of Versailles later in the week.

Saints kicker Carlson not in Paris yet

Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed that kicker Daniel Carlson was still in the United States for family reasons: “They're expecting a little one here in a little bit.”

“We've talked through this all. We're all on the same page,” Moore added. “He should be out here shortly.”

The Saints could promote Charlie Smyth from the practice squad should Carlson be unavailable.

Guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) also didn't practice and Moore said his status was “day to day.” Ruiz was injured in the Giants game and rookie guard Jeremiah Wright replaced him.

No timeline for Jordyn Tyson

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) won’t practice this week, general manager Mickey Loomis said. The 2026 first-round draft pick has yet to make his NFL debut.

“We feel like we’re getting closer. I don’t have a specific timetable for that yet, but we’re encouraged,” Loomis said.

The general manager defended the selection of Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick .

“The injury that he has is not the same injury that he had before. Those can happen,” Loomis said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened at the very beginning of his career.”

The Saints have a bye next week before hosting Cleveland in Week 9, Moore wouldn’t commit to Tyson facing the Browns: “Nothing’s locked in yet.”

McKinstry: Sinus issue affected vision

Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had left the Giants game last week with what was described as a migraine problem. He said Wednesday that it was “more like sinus issue” and affected his vision.

“I just kind of felt my head starting hurting real bad, lost a little vision in my eye from my headache a little bit,” he said.

McKinstry said he thinks it was related to an illness that had gone around the team.

“I was a little under the weather too, myself,” he said.

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