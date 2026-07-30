Saints receiver Chris Olave agrees to a 4-year extension worth up to $132 million

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and top receiver Chris Olave have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth up to $132 million.

The Saints announced the extension Thursday without disclosing contract details. Agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Olave, confirmed the financial details, which were first reported by ESPN.

Olave, who had multiple concussions early in his career and missed the final game of last season with a blood clot, was entering his final season under his rookie contract. He is coming off his best season in the NFL, having been selected second-team AP All-Pro after posting career highs of 100 receptions, 1,163 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in 2025.

The deal, which runs through 2030, ends negotiations that began about a year ago.

Still, Olave had been present at offseason training activities and reported on time for training camp this week, but participated on a limited basis during the first two practices in an effort to minimize his exposure to potential injury.

“There’s the business side and there’s the football side, obviously. And we know sometimes those two overlap,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said after practice. “As long as we all communicate and we’re all on the same page. ... We always have to remind ourselves, everyone has the same goal. Everyone’s shooting for the same things. It’s just sometimes the business side takes a little bit of a lead on this for a matter of time."

Olave's injury history complicated contract negotiations. He has had multiple concussions, one of which sidelined him for nearly the last half of the 2024 season. Olave was sidelined by a blood clot at the end of last season, after which he went on blood thinners.

But he was fully cleared to practice by the start of camp, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.

Loomis portrayed Olave’s injury history as an “element” and a “variable” in the negotiations. But Loomis also spoke highly of Olave’s attitude and commitment to the club while negotiations have continued.

"Chris has been as enthusiastic and optimistic as anyone,” Loomis said. “So I really, really appreciate the way he’s conducted himself. And that’s not just this year — that’s every year with Chris. He’s an absolute joy to have on our team.”

Drafted 11th overall out of Ohio State in 2022, Olave eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two NFL seasons, during which he caught 159 passes for 2,165 yards and nine TDs combined.

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