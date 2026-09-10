Sam Darnold injures hip on Seahawks' first series of opener and is ruled out for rest of game

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury on Seattle’s first series of the NFL season opener against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Darnold was sacked by Dre'Mont Jones, and the quarterback's right leg appeared to take the brunt of the impact as Jones drove him to the turf. Darnold limped off the field, was examined in the sideline medical tent and then limped to the locker room.

The Seahawks initially said Darnold was questionable, then announced before halftime that he would not return. Backup Drew Lock replaced him.

“We’ve got to pick him up. We’ve got faith in Drew,” coach Mike Macdonald told NBC in a sideline interview.

Darnold's injury was a deflating moment for Seattle in the rematch of last year's Super Bowl, in which the Seahawks beat the Patriots 29-13.

Darnold did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to the title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

It was his first season with the Seahawks after reviving his career with the Vikings in 2024, when he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Darnold was 1 of 2 for 13 yards against New England.

Lock, 29, has spent two stints with the Seahawks. He was with Seattle from 2022-23, then spent a season with the New York Giants before returning last year.

He played only in mop-up duty last season, completing two passes for 15 yards in five games.

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