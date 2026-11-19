NEW YORK (RNS) — When Aruna Rao’s son came out to her as transgender nearly 10 years ago, she searched for support for South Asian families like hers — and found almost nothing. So she started a small support group to help parents of LGBTQ+ South Asians and their children navigate persistent cultural shame and stigma.

That group grew into Desi Rainbow, a nonprofit that says it has served over 2,000 people across the United States. Last weekend, over 200 people in festive Indian formalwear — glittering saris, lehengas and kurtas — packed a Brooklyn community center for the organization’s fourth annual Queer Diwali Ball . The evening featured drag queens and classic Bollywood songs, offering a space where LGBTQ+ South Asians did not have to choose between being themselves and celebrating their faith and culture.

In a room decorated with tea lights, orange and pink sequins and the traditional strings of marigolds, people of all ages, from toddlers to the elderly, celebrated Diwali. The major Hindu festival, also celebrated by Jains and some Buddhists, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. The event raised, in total, about $35,000 for Desi Rainbow.

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

Rao said the Diwali festival held a special significance for the LGBTQ+ South Asian community this year as lawmakers across the country introduced a slew of bills targeting same-sex marriage and transgender rights. At the same time, the Trump administration restricted H1B visa access, engendering fear among many in Desi immigrant communities. “So much of what has happened in terms of policy and legislation has come out of ignorance,” said Rao. “We’re hoping the light of knowledge burns out the darkness of ignorance.

Rao added that Hindu temples do not always announce that they welcome LGBTQ+ people, and celebrating Diwali in traditional religious spaces where queerness is stigmatized can be isolating for LGBTQ+ Hindus and their families. “It’s usually a hush, hush affair,” she said.

The Queer Diwali Ball, which welcomes people of all ages, sexualities and faiths, was designed, by contrast, as a place for everyone to show up exactly as they are. Same-sex couples danced together; non-binary attendees wore colorful, androgynous South Asian formalwear; and the crowd cheered as the drag queens, in lehengas and golden jewelry, twirled in their stilettos.

The scent of fresh jasmine perfumed the space; as people entered, drag queens strung and clipped it into their hair. Guests came from many different faiths, speaking a mix of languages and came dressed to impress, embodying the theme of “Rang Mahal,” which translates to “Palace of Colors.”

A self-proclaimed “7 foot tall Bollywood Barbie,” drag queen Abhijeet made a grand entrance to an Indian classical rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young.” An immigrant from Mumbai,

Abhjeet said she traveled from her home in Chicago to perform at the ball in New York City. “When you are queer and South Asian, it’s also all of the extremely racist and xenophobic laws affecting you twofold,” she said. “That’s why communities like this are so important.”

Vendors at the event sold ayurvedic candles, Indian tribal jewelry and even back massages. One stand advertised healthcare specifically for LGBTQ+ youth.

When Fahmida Rashid’s two teenage children came out, she said she immediately accepted their identities. But she also wondered how to share the news with her Bangladeshi Muslim parents and how to explain the importance of correct gender pronouns in Bengali, which only has gender-neutral pronouns. She found answers through Desi Rainbow support groups. Now she tries to pay it forward, acting as a sister or auntie to queer South Asians whose families have cut them off. “It breaks my heart that what I’m doing for my kids is unusual,” she said.

A spread of samosas, mattar paneer, butter chicken and mithai was provided by TAGMO, a caterer owned by Michelin-starred pastry chef Surbhi Sahni, who identifies as a queer woman on her website.

Tina Jacob Sandhu attended the ball with her mom, Gita Jacob, who was visiting from India. The mother-daughter duo said they attended the ball to demonstrate support for their LGBTQ+ friends and family members as straight allies. As they danced together, Tina urged her mother to show off her moves on stage, and Gita crossed herself when one of the drag queens stripped to her lingerie. “It was something I’ve never seen in my life, and I really enjoyed it,” Gita, a Malayali Christian, said of the event. “At the end of the day, all are God’s children.”