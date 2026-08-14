Satou Sabally taking time away from the Liberty to continue to deal with concussion issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally is taking time away from being with the New York Liberty to deal with lingering issues from a concussion she suffered over a month ago, coach Chris DeMarco said Thursday.

Sabally was hurt in the Liberty's game against Las Vegas on June 23 and hasn't played since. It was her second concussion in the past year. Sabally came to New York as a free agent this past offseason.

“As with all our players, health will always be the focus,” DeMarco said before New York's game against Los Angeles. “We look forward to getting her back. She’s just going to take some time right now.”

DeMarco, who is in his first year coaching the Liberty after a long stint as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, said he knows it can be hard to be on your own recovering from injury. The Liberty changed Sabally's designation on the injury report for Thursday night’s game from “concussion protocol” to “head.”

“It’s hard when it’s taken away from you," DeMarco said. "It’s very lonely when you’re coming to the gym. You’re working with performance and you’re working in a weight room and you’re getting shots up.”

Sabally has played in just 13 games this season and is averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 assists. She suffered her first concussion in the WNBA Finals last season while playing with Phoenix.

Sabally, if healthy, would be a centerpiece of the German national team, which is hosting the FIBA World Cup next month. It's unclear if she'll be able to play.

“We’re really looking forward to getting her back and she will be back,” DeMarco said. “She’s gonna play at an elite level again. but in terms of just the broad scope of players, we have to deal with that journey.”

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