Satou Sabally to miss Germany’s home FIBA World Cup in Berlin due to concussion recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's Satou Sabally won't play for the German national team when the country hosts the FIBA Women's World Cup next month.

Sabally has been sidelined for nearly the last two months since suffering a concussion against Las Vegas on June 23.

“It’s incredibly hard for me to share that I won’t be able to be part of the World Cup in Berlin,” Sabally wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “Competing at the World Cup at home, in front of you, my family, and with this team is something I’ve worked toward for years.

"Right now, I have to listen to my body, put my health first and prioritize my full recovery,” she said. “I feel your support for all these years and I’m so grateful for it. I’m incredibly proud of this team and I’ll be with you all in spirit, cheering from afar.”

The World Cup will take place in Berlin from Sept. 4-13. Sabally, her sister Nyara and Leonie Fiebich were expected to be the centerpiece of the German team. Nyara Sabally, who plays for the Toronto Tempo, has been sidelined with a calf injury for the last few games. Fiebich, who is teammates with Satou Sabally in New York, has been out since July 3 with a foot injury.

The Germans made their first Olympic appearance at the Paris Games two years ago and reached the quarterfinals before losing to host France.

Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said last week that Satou Sabally was taking time away from the team to deal with the lingering issues from the concussion. It was her second concussion in the past year, with the first one occurring in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals last fall when she played for Phoenix. She came to New York as a free agent this past offseason.

“As with all our players, health will always be the focus,” DeMarco said before New York’s game against Los Angeles. “We look forward to getting her back. She’s just going to take some time right now.”

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