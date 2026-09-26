Saudi Arabia says it intercepts another Houthi-launched missile, and other Mideast developments

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted another missile it blames on Iran -backed Houthis in neighboring Yemen. And Iranian media outlets say the country's president has left New York after a busy week at the United Nations gathering of world leaders that included Iran's indirect talks with the United States.

Here is a look at the latest news from the Middle East. More coverage of the U.N. General Assembly is available here .

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a missile fired by Houthis

Saudi Arabia's military spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, claimed early Saturday that a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen was intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Maliki said the missile was fired toward the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

The Associated Press couldn’t immediately independently verify the claim. There was no immediate statement of responsibility, though it can take days for the Houthis to issue one.

A regional body representing Arab Gulf states, the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemned the latest Houthi attacks as a “grave escalation and threat to regional security” and urged the international community to respond.

Iranian outlets say the country's president has left New York

Semiofficial media outlets in Iran are reporting President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed New York for Tehran after a busy week at the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Pezeshkian's speech to the gathering pushed back against President Donald Trump's latest threat to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic, but he ended by saying Tehran remains open to diplomacy. Meanwhile, Iran held hours of indirect talks with the U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told journalists Friday night that Tehran has proposed , via mediators, a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear program in seven days if the United States lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that would include Lebanon.

Israeli settlers seize more water sources in the West Bank

Israeli settlers have intensified efforts to seize natural springs and heritage sites in the occupied West Bank. The springs are vital for drinking water, tourism and agriculture and increasingly inaccessible to the 2.8 million Palestinians living there.

In the Jordan Valley, settlers cut a water pipe to a Palestinian village, redirecting it to a pool they named after Herod, the Roman-appointed king of Judea. Israeli rights groups say the move is part of a broader effort to claim heritage sites.

The struggle for water access highlights the ongoing contest for control of the West Bank, where Palestinians have faced shortages since 1967.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.